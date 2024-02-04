In an aggressive move to do away with ghost names in the public sector, the Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has strongly cautioned workers that his outfit is set to delete names of persons who have not linked their Ghana card to the payroll system.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department in Kumasi, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem emphasized the need to infuse innovative ways of managing public finances in daily operations to ensure a credible payroll system.

“We have engaged with our members who are on the payroll about the linkage of their NIA number to the payroll database, which started two years ago. And now the implementation has come into force. If you don’t have an NIA card, very soon, your pay will be disconnected.”

“If your NIA card is missing, it does not mean your number is missing. Your number is still on the database, and we can always cross-check and if we are in doubt, then we invite the person physically to come and do validation,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, emphasized the need for a collaborative effort in combating corruption.

“I raised concerns because for 4 years the Corruption Perception Index has been stagnant. It is like we are not moving up, we are not moving down. But there are a lot of interventions that have been put in place. We now need to do more because there are a lot of interventions so that the perception of corruption will improve. Everybody must be involved, not only those in authority. If you see something, you must say something. Everybody must be on board and not leave it to only institutions set up to fight corruption,” she urged.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who represented the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commended the department for major developments and underscored the need for technology and innovation in the accounting and finance sector.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital