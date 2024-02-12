The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Abdul Latif Adamu, has stated that his outfit is working tirelessly to rearrest the Chinese inmate who escaped from the Nsawam Prison.

The Chinese national was serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison for theft and other serious offences.

The incident occurred after the individual allegedly feigned illness and was subsequently transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Reports indicate that he was initially arrested at Tema and jailed before he was transferred to the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on February 12, 2024, Mr. Adamu confirmed the report adding that his office had gathered some leads to help rearrest the inmate.

He stated that the incident is currently under investigation.

“We have gotten a lot of leads that are proving to be successful in what we are doing.”

———————-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x