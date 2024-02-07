The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has reaffirmed its commitment to seek justice for its Northern Regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, following an attack on him by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.

Mohammed Alabira was assaulted by the Yendi legislator and his team while filing a report on the chaos that erupted during the counting process at the polling station.

Speaking at a joint news conference organized by the Ghana Journalists Association in Accra on Tuesday, February 6, the legal representative for Citi FM/Citi TV, Selorm Adonoo, explained that the organization will not relent in pursuing the matter and getting justice for the reporter.

“It is embarrassing and disappointing that a member of parliament would attack a journalist in his line of duty. Not even a journalist; it is not right for anybody, much less an MP, to attack anybody, and we hope the matter will be given the needed attention and dealt with expeditiously.”

“All we want is justice for Aminu Alabira, and we will not rest until we have that justice served, and that is an assurance we can give. We cannot take attacks like these for granted, and we will follow this to the latter to ensure that what is right is done.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital