Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Safo Newman has criticized those attacking iconic rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie for endorsing him.

Safo Newman went viral after he released his ‘Akokoa’ song which gained widespread attention in the mainstream media and social media.

In an interview, he revealed his wish to meet Sarkodie after the multiple award-winning rapper endorsed him as the next big thing.

His wish finally came to be. In a video which went viral on Wednesday, February 21, the ”Akokoa” crooner was seen in the studio with the iconic rapper listening to his ”Akokoa” song.

Sarkodie faced heavy criticism when the video went viral. Critics accused him of exploiting other artistes to stay relevant.

In response to the critics, Safo Newman revealed that anyone who views Sarkodie’s support negatively needs redemption.

“Promoting Safo Newman Akokoa message. If you can’t see it this way, you’re beyond help with your negativity. Thanks @sarkodie for massively endorsing the message. You’re truly a patriotic citizen of Ama Ghana. Bless”. He tweeted

Check his post below