President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African nations participating in the 13th African Games to compete with the highest level of integrity.

He also encouraged them to uphold the principles of fair play and mutual respect, making the Games an event to remember.

At the grand opening ceremony on Friday, March 8, 2024, President Akufo-Addo stated, “I urge all participants to compete with the utmost integrity and sportsmanship, honouring the values of fair play and mutual respect.”

“May the 13th African Games be remembered, medals won, but also for the palms, ferns, forests, and the memories shared. Together, let us write a new chapter in the history of African sports, one defined by excellence, unity, and progress.”

He expressed pride in the extensive sports infrastructure his administration has established for the successful hosting of the 13th African Games.

“We were compelled by factors beyond our control to push the games to March 2024. It has taken a lot of courage to persist in the decision to host the games, and I’m glad we went ahead. Today, we in Ghana can be proud of the massive sporting infrastructure we have put in place for the game.”

The Borteyman Sports Complex and the refurbished University of Ghana Stadium have been chosen as the main venues for the Games.

In the Women’s football competition, Ghana is grouped with Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Uganda, while in the Men’s division, Ghana shares Group A with Congo, The Gambia, and Benin.

