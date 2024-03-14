14-year-old Anysius Anyele, currently battling leukaemia, is urgently seeking support to undergo a more intensive treatment regimen and a crucial bone marrow transplant in India.

This essential medical intervention could offer him a fighting chance in his battle against the disease.

Over the past 18 months, Anyele has bravely faced the relentless challenges posed by leukaemia, forcing him to temporarily halt his education.

Leukaemia, commonly known as blood cancer, is a group of blood cancers originating in the bone marrow, resulting in an abnormal overproduction of blood cells.

These immature cells, referred to as blasts or leukaemia cells, can manifest symptoms including bleeding, bruising, bone pain, fatigue, fever, and heightened vulnerability to infections due to a deficiency in normal blood cells. Diagnosis is typically confirmed through blood tests or a bone marrow examination.

During an interview with David Sakyi on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Anyele shared the profound impact of the disease on his life, expressing feelings of abnormality and weakness.

“It has been sometimes stressful and sometimes too it is a bit okay. Sometimes I feel abnormal, weak,” he said.

His mother, Alice Kyezine, revealed the initial shock and difficulty in coming to terms with her son’s diagnosis. The family has faced considerable financial strain due to the prolonged illness, prompting a heartfelt appeal for assistance from compassionate individuals and organizations.

Ms. Kyezine recounted the challenging journey, stating, “He was 13 years old when it started. We are in 18 months now. I didn’t even believe it. Doctors were calling me and talking to me to calm down. I have sisters who are nurses, and they were telling me that I should listen to the doctor. It is not something good.”

Emmanuel Ofosu, Chairperson of the Childhood Cancer Parent Support Group, echoed the plea for assistance, highlighting the emotional distress faced by Anyele and the resulting strain on the family.

