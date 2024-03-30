The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has announced plans to restructure the Youth and Sports Ministry to better serve the interests of Ghana’s youth.

Speaking at the unveiling of the NDC’s National Youth Wing Secretariat and Campaign on Friday, March 29, 2024, Mr. Mahama emphasized the need for a more comprehensive approach to youth development.

The new ministry, he explained, will focus on youth status in all sectors of the economy and work towards mainstreaming youth interests across various industries.

This move, according to him, aims to address the current concentration on sports, particularly football, at the expense of other sports and opportunities for youth development.

Mr. Mahama’s vision for the restructured ministry includes the establishment of a youth development service that will create job opportunities for young people and support his 24-hour economy initiative.

The 24-hour economy, he added, is designed to stimulate economic growth and create jobs around the clock, further emphasizing the importance of youth involvement and empowerment in Ghana’s development.

He said, “We are going to separate Youth and Sports because it’s a youth and sports ministry but over the years, what we do is that the concentration is on sports and even on sports, the concentration is on Black Stars at the expense of any other sports. So I’m going to set up a service for Youth development. It will focus primarily on Youth status in all sectors of the economy.”

“It will focus on mainstreaming youth interest in all sectors of the economy. And most of all, we will concentrate on bringing on strategies that will create jobs for young people and this Ministry will support the 24-hour economy.”