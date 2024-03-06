As Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day, the United States of America has called on Ghana to reflect on the ties that bind the two countries.

Anthony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, in a statement, noted, On behalf of the United States of America, I join President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana in celebrating 67 years of independence on March 6.”

In his statement, Mr. Blinken encouraged a moment of reflection on the substantial history and enduring democratic connections that unite the two countries, emphasizing the dynamic partnership they share

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us reflect on the rich history and the enduring ties of democracy that bind our two nations and our dynamic partnership.”

He expressed the deep value the US places on its longstanding friendship with Ghana and highlighted the continuous joint efforts of both nations to fortify their democracies and safeguard the human rights of all individuals.