African Legends Night is marking this year’s Heritage Month, celebrating African music in a special campaign dedicated to honoring the unforgettable celebration of African music.

The African Legends Night Heritage Month campaign will showcase some of the continent’s most illustrious musical talents, paying homage to the diverse traditions and legacies that have shaped the continent’s music.

From the infectious rhythms of Afro-music, highlife to the soul-stirring melodies of traditional folk songs and Afrobeats, the campaign offers a mesmerizing journey through the vibrant tapestry of African music. The campaign serves as a tribute to the cultural heritage and musical prowess that have long defined Africa’s identity.

As part of the campaign, a specially curated daily music playlist segment has been created on YFM and Happy FM to play songs by African music legends for listeners to enjoy.

“The African Legends Night Heritage Month is not only a tribute to the legendary artists who have shaped African music but also a celebration of the cultural diversity and creativity that define our continent. We invite music lovers to join us in celebrating unforgettable rhythms, melodies, and the enduring legacy of our African legendary artistes,” said Jerry Ofori, Head of Events at Global Media Alliance.

Powered by Global Media Alliance, African Legends Night is a concert held annually to recognize and celebrate African musicians who are considered living legends.

African Legends Night has become synonymous with celebrating the musical excellence and contributions of African legends. These legends, each with their unique style and musical influence, captivate the audience in an unforgettable night of music and celebration

The event has over the years celebrated living legends such as Hugh Masekela of South Africa, Femi Kuti of Nigeria, Freddy Meiway, and Ghanaian legends like Amakye Dede, George Darko, Ofie Cudjoe, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Ben Brako, Kojo Antwi, Samini, Rex Omar, Nat Brew, Akosua Agyapong, Nana Tuffuor, Ofori Amponsah and Daddy Lumba