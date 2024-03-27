President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Dr Oteng-Gyasi’s resignation was followed by the dissolution of the board of GRA.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently appointed Madam Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

She replaces Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Until her appointment, Madam Julie Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.

The dissolved GRA Board had Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.