Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has expressed concerns regarding the potential impact of Ghana’s anti-gay law on the nation’s international standing.

President Akufo-Addo, on Monday, March 4, stated his intention to await the Supreme Court’s decision before taking a stance on the recently passed controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

This decision is in response to an ongoing legal challenge against the bill.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 5, Mr Egyapa Mercer acknowledged both the potential advantages and disadvantages of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill’s passage.

“Yes, it’s likely that it may impact Ghana’s attractiveness to some segments of people who feel strongly about the law and its passage.

“It may also inure to our benefits as well for people who feel strongly that the passage of the law is right. So, it cuts both ways, there will be some wins and losses. And that will be my position on the passage of the law.”

When asked about the advice he would give to the president if consulted, he responded, “I will tell the president to weigh both sides. Obviously, the president is operating within certain social construct of the constitution, and I will expect him to follow the constitution and arrive at a decision the law enjoins him to arrive.”

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

Among others set to appear include; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; and Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

