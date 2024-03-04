The Member of Parliament for Zebilla in the Upper East Region, Cletus Avoka has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to deploy his ingenuity in resolving the Bawku disturbances.

President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) expressed deep concerns regarding the expenditure incurred in resolving the Bawku conflict.

He lamented that the funds could have been allocated to other developmental projects but were instead utilised for ensuring security in and around Bawku.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, the Defence and Interior Committee member said the President can do better in tackling the conflict before his tenure ends.

“Teachers have run, nurses are running away, workers have run away and who will accept posting to Bawku when they will come and burn down people’s property? People have lost their lives in the crossfire and so life in Bawku has come to a standstill as I said earlier.

“Because of the border between Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo, Bawku has become very vulnerable, and so it is my humble plea to the president to resolve the Bawku conflict just as he did with the Dagbon issues. He should bring the same ingenuity to conclude the Bawku matter before he hands over on January 7, 2025.”

“I plead with the president to use his good offices and all the resources at his disposal as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to be able to resolve the Bawku, otherwise, he has not done enough,” he stated.

He also expressed concerns about the neglect of an indigene from the Upper East Region in the nomination of Ministers of State by the President as constitutionally required.

