The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) have expressed their gratitude and satisfaction following the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-gay bill, by Ghana’s Parliament.

The legislation, which criminalizes and prohibits LGBT activities, was approved on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, sparking criticism from various quarters, including prominent figures like Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and the United States ambassador.

However, GPCC, in a statement commended the private sponsors of the bill, the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, and all others who contributed to its success.

GPCC acknowledged the efforts of the Members of Parliament and the Attorney General’s office for their contributions and critiques, which enriched the content of the bill. They also recognized the efforts of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for his commitment to ensuring the bill’s passage.

They emphasized the importance of upholding Ghana’s unique cultural and family values and urged the President to give assent to the bill to complete the process of making it law in the country.

As a Faith-Based Organization, the GPCC thanked everyone who contributed to the passage of the bill and expressed their solidarity with other religious bodies in celebrating this achievement.

They believe that the bill will help to uphold the values that are important to the people of Ghana.

