The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has attributed the emergency landing by the Ghana Air Force helicopter on Tuesday, March 19, at Bonsukrom near Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region to the perilous atmospheric conditions.

Ghana Gas assured the public that the incident would not affect its operations at Atuabo.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash-landed near Bonsukrom, located in the vicinity of Agona Nkwanta within the Western Region.

The helicopter was carrying 21 individuals, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.

Ghana Gas in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, said, “The emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather conditions. All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities.

“However, crew members are currently undergoing routine medical checkup. While assuring members of the public and our operational staff at Atuabo to remain calm, we want to assure the general public that the incident will not affect our operations.”

