Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has expressed concern over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s lack of comment on the anti-gay bill.

He suggested that this issue extends beyond President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ambiguity on the matter.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV, Mr. Agbana pointed out that his party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, had made his position on the bill clear, a clarity that he believes is lacking from the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer.

“As for President Akufo-Addo, there has never been clarity about his stance on the issue…But even beyond President Akufo-Addo and the test for his fidelity to the state is the silence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“He is loudly silent on this issue. The NDC flagbearer John Mahama has stated his position on the matter and he was very very emphatic. And I am worried because going into the election, whether we like it or not they are the two gentlemen that are up,” he stated.