The Controller and Accountant General’s Department has directed retired military personnel and military widows receiving government pension under Cap 30 to join a Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) District of their choice for quarterly validation to ensure the continuation of their monthly pension pay.

In a statement released by VAG on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, all Cap 30 Pension Associations, including VAG, are mandated to validate their members quarterly and submit the returns to the Controller and Accountant General for processing of their pension payments.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in individuals being removed from the payroll.

The statement, signed by Major (Retired) Amadu Anicks Lawson Dinko, on behalf of the Executive Director, urged all military veterans and military widows receiving government pensions to promptly register with a VAG District to avoid any disruptions to their pension payments.

