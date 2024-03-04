Ghana’s celebrated Chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak, popularly known as Chef Faila, has fallen short in her ambitious bid for the Guinness World Record’s longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila dedicated an impressive 227 hours to her endeavour, drawing crowds of supportive Ghanaians to Tamale.

Over 10 days, she tirelessly cooked and served over 200 meals to orphans and vulnerable individuals.

In a statement released by Chef Faila’s team, they acknowledged her inability to fulfil the rigorous criteria outlined by the Guinness World Record.

Nevertheless, Chef Faila conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ghana for their steadfast encouragement throughout her endeavour.

See the statement below:

——-

