Citi TV and Citi FM have launched this year’s Heritage Month in a grand and celebratory style.

Commencing on the 1st of March and extending through the entire month, this annual series of activities stands as a vibrant tribute to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and histories that collectively shape the identity of Ghana and its people.

The Heritage Month initiative by Citi TV and Citi FM goes beyond mere acknowledgement of historical events; it serves as a dynamic platform for Ghanaians to immerse themselves in their heritage’s diverse and colourful aspects.

Throughout the month, a spectrum of activities and programs will unfold, inviting audiences to engage with the multifaceted elements that define the nation’s unique identity.

This celebration serves as a timely reminder of the importance of preserving and cherishing the cultural wealth that is intrinsic to Ghana’s national narrative.

Through a range of events, discussions, and immersive experiences, Heritage Month becomes a conduit for fostering a deeper appreciation of the values, traditions, and customs that have withstood the test of time.

As Ghanaians come together to partake in this annual cultural extravaganza, Citi TV and Citi FM aim to entertain, educate, enlighten, and strengthen the collective bond that unites the people of Ghana.

Heritage Month stands as a testament to the significance of preserving and passing on the unique stories, rituals, and legacies that contribute to the nation’s vibrant and diverse tapestry.