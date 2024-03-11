The Kumasi chapter of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers of Ghana has issued an ultimatum to the government and the Finance Ministry, demanding the payment of all accrued funds and welfare dues owed to its members by April 30.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s prolonged delay in releasing the funds, the Coalition attributed the setback to the government’s haircut programme, causing financial hardship for many teachers.

Chairman of the Coalition, Godfred McThetheh Ansah, in an interview with Citi News emphasized the urgency for the government to promptly release all outstanding arrears.

According to the coalition, failure to meet the stipulated deadline, according to Ansah, will result in consequences from them.

“The government has been downplaying our welfare…our monies are not released on time. As we speak now the government owes us from 5 to 6 months now. And we are asking that every arrears should be released as soon as possible.

“During the engagement with the IMF, the minister came out and said there will be haircut. This haircut we did not understand how the haircut would be whether a down sweat or ponk or whatever haircut we don’t know. But we have come to realize that the haircut has come to affect us. We don’t want the students to suffer so if they don’t get back to us we know what to do”.

