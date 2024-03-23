The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, OB Amoah, says the suit at the Supreme Court by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, has nothing to do with the approval or otherwise of President Akufo-Addo’s new ministers.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended the consideration of the new ministers and deputy ministers, citing Dafeamekpor’s suit and likening it to the reason given by President Akufo-Addo for his delay in assenting to the anti-gay bill.

But in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV, with Selorm Adonoo, the Akwapim South lawmaker said the Speaker’s directive does not reflect the reasoning of the majority of parliamentarians.

“The Speaker of Parliament did not speak for the majority of us and it is a fact because, if you read his statements very well, the first ten paragraphs were direct attacks on the president for no reason at all for some of us and when he was ending, he said he had been served with an injunction and so he could not proceed with the approval of the ministers.

“In the first place, the suit by [Rockson] Dafeamekpor does not have anything to do with those who have gone for vetting and indeed, there was no application for an interlocutory injunction and a search at the Supreme Court’s registry has confirmed that there was no application for an interlocutory injunction at the time the Speaker made those comments.

“That is why I said the Speaker did not speak for the majority of us and what he even said was not factual.”

