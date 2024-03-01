The National Peace Council has urged the youth in the Upper West region to avoid violent extremism and actions that could disrupt the peace in the area, especially as the 2024 general elections approach.

Emmanuel Danyomah, the Executive Secretary of the Upper West Regional Peace Council, made this appeal while addressing a youth group in Wa. The group had organized a procession to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining peace before, during, and after the upcoming elections.

The procession, which involved hundreds of young people from various youth groups in the Wa municipality, was aimed at expressing their readiness to uphold peace throughout the electoral period.

The march, led by the Jonjo youth group, began at the forecourt of the Upper West regional coordinating council. The youth paraded through the main streets of Wa, dancing and drumming, and carrying placards advocating for peace. The event concluded at the Jonjo youth camp with a blood donation exercise.

Following the event, the Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council urged the youth not to allow themselves to be manipulated into inciting violence as the country prepares for the December general elections.

There have been increasing concerns among stakeholders about preserving Ghana’s territorial integrity to prevent the infiltration of violent extremists, particularly through the country’s border regions like the Upper West region.

The peaceful march by the Wa youth is widely viewed as a significant contribution to maintaining the region’s peace as Ghana gears up for the December polls.

