Domestic and commercial power consumers in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, are increasingly voicing their demand for a structured timetable to alleviate disruptions in their operations caused by inconsistent power supply.

During a visit by Citi News to various shops and businesses, palpable frustration was evident as employees found themselves idling away valuable work hours, eagerly awaiting the return of electricity to resume their tasks.

In interviews with Citi News, operators of printing presses, frozen food businesses, and other domestic power users conveyed their disappointment with the Electricity Company of Ghana.

They emphasized the need for prompt and decisive intervention to address the ongoing challenges and restore reliable power supply for uninterrupted business operations.

“The power outages are troubling us a lot, I got to work on Monday to find my meat in a very bad state. We are in an election year; this shouldn’t be the case at all. If there is a problem, we should get an official notice so that we know how to go about our business.

“We are losing customers because if they come and the meat is spoilt, they won’t buy. The outages are also destroying our machines. This is the only business we depend on to take care of our families, so we are pleading for an intervention.”

