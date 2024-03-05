The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced its criticism towards the Electoral Commission (EC) for failing to supply political parties with the electoral calendar for the 2024 elections.

The NDC suggests that this failure indicates the EC’s lack of preparedness for the upcoming polls and argues that the late release of the calendar will impede the activities of political parties as they prepare for the elections.

The EC had previously stated its intention to bring out the 2024 electoral calendar by the close of February 2024.

Dr. Tanko Rashid Computer, the Deputy Director of Elections and IT of the NDC, tells Citi News that the EC must promptly take the necessary steps to ensure a smooth electoral process.

“I must say that this current Electoral Commission appears not to be ready for the December polls. Don’t forget that this is their second major election that they are going to conduct and we have barely less than nine months to conduct the general elections and they don’t have a timetable. We have met them twice; the first meeting with them was on February 22, and the second was on February 29, 2024, and they didn’t give us any timetable.”

