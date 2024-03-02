The Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has acknowledged that the company faces operational challenges due to inadequate funds.

Recent power outages have affected parts of Accra and other regions, but Mr Mahama attributes them to maintenance issues rather than fuel-related problems.

He says the company is diligently working to resolve these challenges and restore power to affected areas.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Mahama expressed concern about the payment rate by electricity consumers and mentioned that the ECG actively mostly had to pursue consumers to pay their bills.

He told Selorm Adonoo on Friday “It’s true. ECG is not operating at this top level because we are not getting the requisite funds, especially from our customers.

“The rate at which we are expecting customers to be honest enough to pay for the electricity they consume it is not it’s not what we get. We have to always go out there and put the requisite manpower that we’re doing something else towards collecting.”

