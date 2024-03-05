A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says the decision by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to maintain Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election will help alleviate tensions within the party.

John Mahama submitted his nomination for running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

A meeting with the Council of Elders is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, to deliberate on the nomination, followed by a National Executive Committee meeting at 3 pm on the same day for further discussions.

In an interview with Citi News, Prof. Gyampo commended John Mahama for his decision to retain Prof. Opoku Agyemang.

“This decision will forestall or prevent unnecessary tension, rivalry, and competition, and some people were thinking that if this slot was given to someone else, it would have given a heads-up to that person because that candidate would have sought to replace John.”

