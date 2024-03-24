Former Information Minister and former MP for the Talensi Constituency in the Upper East Region, John Akologu Tia, is reported dead after a short illness.

He is reported to have died in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

John Akologu Tia served during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under late the President John Evans Atta-Mills.

He served as an MP in the Constituency for five consecutive terms from 1993 to 2012.

Profile

John Akologu Tia (born 23 September 1954) is a politician and former Minister for Information in Ghana. He was the Member of Parliament for Talensi from 7 January 1993 until he lost to Robert Nachinab Doameng in the 2012 General elections.

Early life and education

Akologu was born at Gambaga in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He attended the Zobzia Primary School and then the Local Authority Middle School both at Gambaga. His secondary education was at the Tamale Secondary School from 1969 to 1974 where he obtained the GCE Ordinary Level.

He later obtained a Diploma in Journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 1980.

He was a student at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from 2005 to 2008.

He was awarded the Certificate in Management in June 2006. He then got a Diploma in Public Administration in June 2007 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration in 2008.

He got involved in local politics in 1982 when he became the Press Secretary of the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees set up by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

He was elected an MP in the 1992 parliamentary election as a National Democratic Congress candidate. He has been the MP for Talensi constituency since the first parliament in the Fourth Republic from January 1993.

He has been a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament since 2007. In 2009, he was appointed by President Mills as Minister for Information.

