Geofrey Kabutey Ocansey, the Executive Director of Revenue Mobilisation Africa, has described Ghana’s tax system as equitable.

During the Oxfam Tax Dialogue on Citi TV, held under the theme “Is Ghana’s tax regime fit for purpose?” on Thursday, March 21, Kabutey Ocansey acknowledged that Ghana has a fair tax system but emphasized the need to address deficiencies in tax collection and allocation processes to maximize revenue utilization.

Kabutey Ocansey advocated for the implementation of a segregated tax collection system with transparent operational procedures to ensure the effective utilization of tax revenues.

“We have an okay tax regime, to be fair. When you look at the number of tax handles that we have as a country, we have one of the most wonderful tax structures in Africa, but the problem has always been how we go on the field and apply what we have on paper.

“The problem is how we put it in the kit and that is where we need to properly put the blame. My problem is, let us segregate the roles played in the collection channel so we know what the taxes are used for, because people complain that they do not see what their taxes are used for.”

