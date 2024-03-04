Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has reiterated the government’s dedication to the prompt completion of all road projects initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration, despite funding delays.

During a site visit to the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Project, inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo in 2020, the Minister reassured the public of the government’s commitment.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, the Minister emphasized that, despite economic hurdles and delays in obtaining foreign funding, the government is unwavering in its determination to complete these crucial infrastructure projects.

“Because of the debt exchange programme many of these projects that are under foreign funds have delayed. Government has taken a decision to negotiate with the contractors so that projects that are nearing completion from 80, 90% towards 100% we negotiate with them so that they can come to site and work. This is one of such projects.”

“This project is about 88% complete. The plan is for it to be finished by September. I am personally satisfied with the timelines, and I have urged them to stay committed to completing it by September. This is a very important project,” he stated.

