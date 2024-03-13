The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticised the government’s decision to engage a private company for the reclamation of encroached state lands.

During a session in Parliament, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, disclosed that the government had revised its contract with Aynok Holdings Limited, granting the firm 15 percent of the reclaimed land as compensation.

Expressing his discontent with the arrangement, Ablakwa lamented the apparent failure of state security to protect and reclaim government properties, saying it is indicative of a dysfunctional state.

“Have we become such a failed state that with the entire national security apparatus, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Defence, National Security, Police, and all of that—we can’t protect state lands, and we now have to engage a private entity to be protecting lands for us. I mean, then we should close down state institutions. I really can’t believe this. There is even no value for money.”

