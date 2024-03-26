The General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) is advocating for representation on the board of the Petroleum Commission, asserting that it would facilitate effective implementation of the local content law and ensure local populations benefit from the petroleum sector.

Highlighting the need for a comprehensive review of salary disparities between Ghanaian workers and expatriates within the sector, GTPCWU Chairman, Bernard Owusu, underlined the necessity of a legal framework to support the operationalization of the okada business, especially in rural areas.

He urged members to unite for a common purpose.

In an interview with Citi News, Owusu also proposed initiating the okada business in rural settings and gradually expanding it to urban centres.

He emphasized the potential benefits for all stakeholders, including the alleviation of traffic congestion in cities.

Owusu stressed the importance of addressing these issues to promote fairness and bolster local content growth in the petroleum industry.

He urged for the inclusion of GTPCWU representation in decision-making bodies to ensure that regulatory actions align with the interests of Ghanaian workers and communities, thereby translating local content aspirations into tangible realities.

