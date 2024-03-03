Excited participants of the much-anticipated Citi FM/Citi TV Heritage Caravan 2024 have successfully reached Ho in the Volta Region.

The enthusiastic ‘Caravanites’ are set to embark on a transformative journey across 14 regions over 8 days.

Their scheduled itinerary includes a visit to Agotime Kpetoe, where they will actively engage in a lively Kente Durbar and savor Totokpakpa at the Volta Food Bazaar.

The day will culminate with a trip to the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, where a sumptuous dinner awaits, complemented by the vibrant tunes of the Nkyinkyim Band.

Dr. Grandy Hallow, the Spokesperson for Agotime Traditional Area, extended a warm welcome to the ‘Caravanites’ upon their journey from the Greater Accra Region into the Volta region.

Accompanying him are Nene Korda Wugladza III (Sub chief of Batume) and Manye Agondrovi II.

