Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, has assured that he will liaise with the necessary stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Marine Drive project.

During his vetting in Parliament, Mr Egyapa Mercer indicated that the project was moved to the Office of the President in 2020 and that he will liaise with the presidency to ensure the project’s completion.

“I am not so sure whether the Marine Drive is not making any progress because, as we speak, the Consortium Partners are actually on site doing preparatory works. I am aware that sometime in 2020, it [the project] was moved to the Office of the President and there has been some indication of a desire to have the Tourism Ministry take over the project.

“So I intend to liaise with the Office of the President to ensure that the project is executed to its logical conclusion and I can assure you that whatever I have to do to ensure for us to see some progress, I will do.”

The Marine Drive Accra is a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront initiated by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The brief for the project — the origins of which trace back to the country’s independence 67 years ago—called for a scheme that would establish an iconic skyline for Accra and transform the capital’s city centre into a world-class tourism enclave.

The Marine Drive Accra project will also provide essential infrastructure to support the country’s developing cultural and creative industries.

