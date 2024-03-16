Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has announced his intention to involve the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in the scandal surrounding Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, clarified in parliament on Friday that Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, who is officially recorded as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi at the Passport Office, was issued a diplomatic passport, a decision based on his status as a prominent citizen undertaking essential government engagements abroad.

In response to Mr Ablakwa’s inquiries about the issuance of the diplomatic passport, she explained that the decision to issue the diplomatic passport under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was because all necessary valid documentation, including his previous ordinary passport bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, supported the application.

In an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM with Selorm Adonoo on Friday, Mr Ablakwa stated that the Minister’s statement confirmed his ‘painstaking investigations’ and emphasised his intention to involve the Police.

He also criticised the Police for not responding to complaints made by some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the matter, adding that some Ghanaians could not be treated differently from others.

“I will certainly be bringing in the police and I am surprised that despite other petitions to the police from CSOs. I remember ACEPA many months ago filed a complaint with the GPS, they are pretending they haven’t seen that complaint. We shouldn’t have two spheres of laws and two spheres of rules for Ghanaians.”

“So if you are prominent as the Foreign Minister said today and you have tied your proximity to those in power. You are the Vice President’s friend, you are the President’s advisor or spiritual consultant you can do anything and get away with it.

“What kind of society are we building? We make nonsense of the rule of law when we do these things. So certainly expect that I will be renewing the complaint with the police service,” he stated.

