Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, has issued an apology to Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, for describing him as a politically biased advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post and a subsequent interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Mr Cudjoe criticized the Attorney-General’s approach to managing notable cases, including those related to SALL, James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, and Minority Leader Ato Forson.

The Attorney-General’s department demanded an apology and retraction from Franklin Cudjoe, labelling his comments as inappropriate. They insisted that Cudjoe’s comments were unjustified and required correction.

In a post on X, on Saturday, March 23, Mr Cudjoe apologised but urged the Justice Minister to maintain fairness in his case management.

“Reference my last post. I hear AG isn’t happy. I hear. Tell him sorry. He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all,” he wrote.

Reference my last post. I hear AG isn’t happy. I hear. Tell him sorry. He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) March 23, 2024

