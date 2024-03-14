Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have called off their strike after a series of meetings with stakeholders and management of the facility.

The doctors laid down their tools on Wednesday over accommodation challenges after claims that dozens of them were being evicted from their bungalows.

Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association on March 13, 2024, began a strike after they insisted they were going to look for accommodation.

The action disrupted healthcare delivery at the facility leaving patients stranded and frustrated.

Management of the hospital following the development led a series of meetings with the striking doctors and other stakeholders to resolve the issues.

The doctors said they have had assurances from the management and agreed to call off the strike.

Below is a statement signed by the Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr Michael.