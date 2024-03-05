The National Democratic Congress General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says the 24-hour economy proposal being championed by his party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, is a transformative initiative that aims to address Ghana’s increasing unemployment crisis and reshape its economic landscape.

His statement follows the surge in Ghana’s unemployment rate, especially among the youth, citing statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service.

Unemployment rates in Ghana have soared to 14.7 percent, with jobless youth between the ages of 15 and 35 surpassing 1.3 million, according to the recent Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

The situation is even more dire for females, whose unemployment rates exceed those of males.

Kwetey, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, stated that Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy seeks to resolve the crisis. He explained that this transformative approach aims to not only reduce current unemployment figures but also to revolutionize Ghana’s economic landscape.

The policy, he said, envisions a strong partnership between the public and private sectors to maximize the potential of the country’s human resources.

By creating a work environment that operates beyond traditional business hours, he added, Ghana can enhance its capacity utilization, achieve greater economies of scale and scope, and align its industrial operations with the global economy.

He asserted that key to the success of the 24-hour economy policy is effective policy development, resource allocation, and leadership with a deep understanding of the nuances of a nocturnal economy.

Kwetey also emphasized that the policy represents a commitment to fostering a thriving, round-the-clock economic culture that meets the needs of every sector and empowers every Ghanaian to reach their full potential.

He urged Ghanaians to vote for the vision party that promises uninterrupted progress and boundless opportunities for all Ghanaians.

