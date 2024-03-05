A man, whose identity is currently undisclosed, has sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged attack by the Tema police night patrol team.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Kpone within the Tema region under the jurisdiction of the Ghana Police Service.

The victim was shot in the shoulder through the rear of his car. According to his account, the police chased his vehicle for no apparent reason around 11:30 pm to midnight while he was heading home.

“My car got stuck on a heap of soil, and as I attempted to remove it, I noticed a vehicle approaching me at high speed. I managed to move my car, but all I could hear was gunfire.

“It was fired three times. I sped away in fear for my life, thinking they were armed robbers,” he recounted. He added, “I later learned they were police officers from the Tema regional office on night patrol duties. They have not explained to me why they chose to shoot at me in the middle of the night when I had no guns or weapons.”

The traumatized victim told Citi News that despite his near-death experience, the police are not forthcoming with the investigation to hold those officers responsible.

He foresees a possible cover-up and machinations against him.

The young man noted that he was out with his friend at a spot for a drink and on his way picked up a strange lady who later fled his car over disagreement over money.

According to him, he’s been denied access to his car and its contents since the incident happened.