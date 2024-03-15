The Ministry of National Security has strongly denied arresting controversial social media commentator Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

Reports purportedly suggested that Bongo Ideas was arrested on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in his house in Accra by the police and operatives of the National Security.

But the Ministry of National Security in a statement dated Friday March 15, 2024, dismissed the reports as mere speculation, calling on the public to ignore the rumors.

“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of claims on social media that its personnel have allegedly arrested Albert Nat Hyde (Alias Bongo Ideas). The Ghanaian public should take note that no such arrest has been effected by the Ministry or its allied agencies.

“To this end, the Ghanaian public is urged to disregard speculations about the arrest of Albert Nat Hyde by the Ministry of National Security.”

The police in a similar statement also denied arresting Bongo Ideas.

