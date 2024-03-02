The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo administration over the intermittent power outages, known as ‘Dumsor’ after it was resolved by the Mahama administration.

He stated that the Mahama administration had set Ghana on a path towards increased productivity, progress, and prosperity by resolving the power crisis.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, the President denied allegations of intermittent power supply amidst the financial crisis, maintaining that the country has not experienced ‘Dumsor’ in the past seven years.

In a statement released on March 2, Dr Omane Boamah highlighted, “John Dramani Mahama supplied over 800 million watts (800 megawatts) of power to resolve dumsor. With this significant intervention, he eliminated dumsor and positioned Ghana for enhanced productivity, progress, and prosperity.

“So why are Ghanaians experiencing dumsor despite the “excess capacity?” Why are Ghanaians suffering from a paradox of “excess power capacity,” where despite the abundance of power generation capacity, homes and businesses in Ghana are lacking power and experiencing dumsor?

He questioned why the government continues to blame former President John Mahama for the ‘Dumsor’.

“Mahama also completed the Atuabo Gas Processing plant to supplement the power sector’s fuel supply. He did not place blame on his predecessors! Yet, the uninformed economist said don’t praise Mahama for solving dumsor and some of you accepted the uninformed economist’s unparalleled naivety,” he declared.”

Read below the statement by Omane Boamah

The Diabetes of “Excess Power Capacity”: Akufo-Addo & Bawumia, Why Are Ghanaians Living in Dumsor with Mahama’s “Excess Capacity”?

John Dramani Mahama provided over 800 million watts (800 megawatts) of power to solve dumsor.

With this important intervention, he solved dumsor and positioned Ghana for higher productivity, progress and prosperity.

Mahama also completed the Atuabo Gas Processing plant to augment supply of fuel for the power sector.

He did not blame his predecessors!

Yet, the clueless economist said don’t praise Mahama for solving dumsor and some of you bought into the clueless economist’s unparalled naivety.

Mahama never asked for praise!

The NPP even blamed Mahama for providing excess capacity… You remember?

Today, 2nd March, 2024, I ask where is the excess capacity?

And why are Ghanaians living in dumsor with “excess capacity?”

Why are Ghanaians suffering from Diabetes of “excess power capacity” such that in the abundance of sugar (power generation capacity) the body cells (homes and businesses in Ghana) lack power and suffering dumsor?

Find evidence from the Greenbook attached (As for those who still unjustifiably question the Greenbook which vividly captures evidence of Mahama’s monumental achievements, it doesn’t matter your political affiliation and your social status, you’re as clueless as Bawumia.

——-

