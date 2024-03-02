Parents residing in Anloga, Volta Region, are urgently seeking financial assistance for their 14-year-old daughter, Millicent Nukornoo, who is currently admitted to the 37 Military Hospital.

According to medical professionals at the hospital, Millicent is diagnosed with damaged heart valves, with one valve deemed irreparably damaged, leading to swollen legs and significant discomfort.

To address her critical condition, her parents are in immediate need of $16,000 to cover the expenses of heart surgery. The procedure is expected to take place at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In an interview with Citinewsroom.com, Millicent’s mother, Madam Peace Quatewo, shared the challenges her daughter is facing, emphasizing the urgent appeal for financial support from Ghanaians, philanthropists, organizations, and individuals.

Madam Peace Quatewo also expressed how Millicent’s health condition has disrupted her education.

“Her illness began as a regular fever and body aches. It was identified as a heart disease at Battor Hospital 2 years ago, where it could be managed. She had a relapse when we visited the 37 Military Hospital, where she was diagnosed with damaged heart valves in December 2023.

“We were informed that she would need surgery to regain her health. Her education has been halted due to her illness. She was admitted to OLA Girls’ Senior High School, and we were in the process of requesting a transfer to Keta Senior High School when her condition worsened.

“At the moment, I am financially drained. We desperately need help and are appealing to the public to assist us in any way possible. Our daughter is in great distress, please support us,” she pleaded.

Nukornno Jonas Kudzo, the father, also appealed to the public for support in an interview with citinewsroom.com added “We are appealing to everyone to help us, so that our daughter can recover.”

The Parents can be reached via MTN MOMO on:

Mother- Peace Quartewo-0249244513

Father-Nukornno Jonas Kudzo -0245789968

