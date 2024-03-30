Enthusiastic attendees of the 2024 Citi FM/TV ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ took over the dance floor at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as ‘Kwan Pa Band’ delivered electrifying traditional songs.

The band’s performance was a vibrant journey through Ghana’s rich cultural tapestry, featuring songs representing the Northern, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Western, Savannah, and other regions.

The infectious rhythms spurred festivalgoers of all ages to join in, showcasing their skills in traditional dances like Agbadza, Borborbo, Adowa, Bamaya, Apatampa, and more.

The lively atmosphere was fueled by dance competitions with exciting giveaways, while the old tunes evoked a sense of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, vendors proudly displayed a dazzling array of Ghana’s indigenous dishes, their enticing aromas filling the air. This annual two-day event, previously known as the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar,” is a cornerstone of the 2024 Heritage Month celebrations.

It offers a delicious exploration of Ghana’s diverse culinary heritage, with dishes from the north, south, east, and west regions available for all to savor.

The “Back to Your Village” Food Festival is brought to you by Citi TV, with the steadfast support of 97.3 Citi FM.

Sponsors

The ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’ is made possible by sponsors including Frytol, Fortune Rice, Miss Cookie Spices, Pan African Savings and Loans, Everpack, and GBFoods.

