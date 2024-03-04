The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has stated that it has commenced a probe into the clash between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and security personnel of Asanko Gold Mine Limited, in collaboration with the appropriate security authorities.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has received disturbing reports of a clash between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and Security Personnel of Asanko Gold Mine Limited, all in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region, which resulted in three (3) deaths.

The Ministry is currently investigating the matter in collaboration with the appropriate security authorities.

The public is hereby assured that, the perpetrators of such act will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the Republic if found culpable.

However, calm has currently been restored at the mine site and in the community.

We, therefore, commend the DISEC for their continuous support in ensuring peace within the confines of Tontokrom.

The Ministry urges all the stakeholders in and around Tontokrom to remain calm as we look comprehensively into the matter.

Moreover, cooperation is needed at this stage, by all and sundry to mitigate further occurrences of such heinous act.

Thank you.

