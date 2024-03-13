Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, says there has been a significant decrease in kenkey prices due to an abundance of maize in the market, as part of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 13, the Abetifi MP stated that kenkey prices have decreased generally across the country, with an average price of 2 cedis in some areas.

He acknowledged variations, stating the possibility of finding kenkey between 2 and 5 cedis.

Dr. Acheampong highlighted efforts to increase rice production through partnerships with companies like Yara, resulting in a surplus of rice in various regions.

He also mentioned a surplus of maize on the market, which has contributed to the reduction in kenkey prices.

Dr. Acheampong reassured the public that his administration has been successful in reducing food inflation across the country.

“There is a lot of maize out there too and if you look at the price of maize on the market, it tells you that there is a lot of it out there and that is why the price of Kenkey is going down. The average is about 2 cedis and 3 cedis. I can get you kenkey for 2 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 4 cedis, I can get you kenkey for 5 cedis.”

He encouraged farmers to participate in the registration process to help boost food production in the country and improve agriculture within the PFJ Phase 2.

The Agric Ministry on Tuesday launched a nationwide registration of farmers as part of the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ Phase 2).

The PFJ Phase 2, which began in August last year, seeks to establish an input-credit guarantee system for farmers to address the challenges encountered during the program’s initial phase.

————————————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital