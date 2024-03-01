The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has attributed the recent power outages in parts of Accra and other regions to maintenance issues rather than fuel-related problems.

Numerous communities have faced unpredictable power supply for several weeks without prior notice from ECG.

Addressing the matter on Starr FM on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Mr Mahama assured that ECG is diligently working to resolve the challenges and restore power to affected areas.

According to him, the ongoing issues are primarily associated with major maintenance concerns rather than fuel shortages.

“We are having major maintenance issues, the issue we are having now has nothing to do with fuel. You are relying on a power plant that is to give you about 360 megawatts then around 4 pm the gas emergency safety valve has a problem. What do you do? It is a machine.

“The machine failed us and we kept on saying that it’s a machine issue that we were trying to fix,” Mr. Mahama stated.

Acknowledging the impact of the machinery failure on the power supply, he expressed regret over the lack of timely communication with the public.

He continued: “I must apologize to Ghanaians, when it started we should actually have the confidence to have a chat with everybody and put out a statement.”