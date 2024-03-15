Zebilla’s Member of Parliament, Cletus Avoka, has urged the government to prioritise the construction of an airport in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

Cletus Avoka highlights the loss of lives due to the challenges of transferring patients to medical facilities in Greater Accra.

He argued that an airport in the region would facilitate swift medical attention and address security concerns, particularly in light of insurgencies in the Sahel and neighbouring towns around Bawku.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament on Thursday, March 14, Mr Avoka outlined the necessity of an airport in the Upper East Region, emphasizing its strategic importance.

“We share a border with two countries and because of the security challenges in the Sahel, we need to mobilise troops to Bolgatanga and quickly deploy them to the areas if there is a problem which doesn’t exist in this modern era.

“Somebody is involved in an accident and unless there is a helicopter, which even takes three hours from Accra to Bolgatanga, but if there was a flight, it would have taken just one hour to Korle Bu and we are missing that due to the lack of an airport.”

