Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the government to reconsider its payment methods to road contractors to prevent situations where projects are left unfinished due to financial issues.

He suggests that payments to road contractors should not necessarily be made in bulk but can be done in bits to provide them with the financial capacity to meet project completion deadlines.

The Asantehene shared these views during a courtesy call by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, at the Manhyia Palace on Monday.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted the importance of road infrastructure to Ghana’s socio-economic development and called on the Roads and Highways Ministry to prioritise the construction and rehabilitation of major road networks across the country.

He acknowledged the ongoing complaints by road contractors regarding non-payments and urged the government to ensure timely payments of monies owed to them.

He also encouraged contractors to prioritise quality work to ensure the longevity of road projects.

“Road contractors will always complain about non-payments. Contractors will resume work even when part of their debts are settled by the government. The contractors will also need the money to settle their workers to ensure the work is done. The government should not always wait until the money is accumulated before making payments to the contractors.”

“The monies can be paid in tranches to help in the continuation of work. The more the roads are done, the more others are going bad especially when the rains set in. It is not possible to tackle all the roads but the major ones in parts of the country can be done. The contractors should also ensure they do quality work when they are given the contracts,” he stated.

Mr Asenso Boakye, along with officials from the Ministry, also inspected ongoing road projects in the Ashanti Region.

Progress is being made on the Kwabre East town roads, and the previously deteriorated Kenyase inner roads are being improved.

The team also inspected works at the Atafoa Bridge, a project being undertaken to address flooding in the area.

They proceeded to Asuofua, Kokoso, and the Kumasi-Sunyani road project, as well as the Suame Interchange project.

The sector minister assured that the government will ensure the completion of major road projects to bring relief to motorists.