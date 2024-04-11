Eleven out of 16 members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have resigned to form a new party – the People’s National Party (PNP).

This decision follows their disagreement with a High Court ruling on April 8, which affirmed the suspension of the General Secretary of the PNC Janet Nabla due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence, while reinstating David Apasera as the party’s leader.

In a statement released on April 8, 2024, the PNC announced that the court’s ruling brings to an end the three-year leadership crisis that had negatively impacted the party.

But during a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, Sulemana Seidu, Interim General Secretary of the PNP, stated that the party could not function under a leader lacking integrity and credibility.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to leave the People’s National Convention (PNC) and form our own party, the People’s National Party (PNP). The decision to depart from the PNC comes as a result of the fact that we disagree with the ruling of the high court of 8th April 2024 for reinstating individuals whom we believe were rightfully dismissed from leadership positions due to financial malfeasance and misconduct.

“We the members of the National Executive Committee, representing 11 out of 16 regions, disagree with the ruling. We cannot in good conscience allow individuals lacking integrity and credibility to govern our party, especially when the legacy of our founder, Dr. Hilla Limann, is one of sacrifice without blemish.

“As we approach the pivotal elections of 2024, we recognize that credibility is paramount. Our party, the People’s National Party, will uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We will not compromise on these principles, nor shall we allow the tarnishing of our founder’s legacy by individuals with stained hands,” he stated.

Mr Seidu asked for the continued support of Ghanaians as they embarked on this new journey.

He indicated that they would uphold the legacy of integrity and honesty set forth by Dr. Hilla Limann and work tirelessly to serve the best interests of our nation.

They also unveiled the interim executives, with Janet Nabla appointed as the party’s National Chairman.

The others were Vice Chairman, Francis Oppong; General Secretary, Sulemana Seidu; Deputy Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah; National Organiser, Francis Daasu; Deputy Organiser, Faustina Anane, Treasurer, Jessica Aputare; Deputy Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed; National Women’s Organiser, Patience Lamisi Adams; Deputy Women’s Organiser, Sandra Adepa; National Youth Organiser, Muniru S. Mohammed; Deputy Youth Organiser, Bright Foto and the Communication Secretary, Samuel Ayesu.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital