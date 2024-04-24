An economist and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Dr Peter Boamah, has emphasized the need to prioritise security should the proposed 24-hour economy policy by John Dramani Mahama be implemented.

He made these remarks at the unveiling of the ‘GRASAG Research Report on the 24-Hour Economy,’ which seeks to analyse and provide recommendations to shape the implementation of the proposed policy.

According to him, more investors would show interest in the initiative if the government offloaded some of these burdens concerning security and protection for their businesses at night.

“A businessman will not invest to run his business 24 hours and will have to deal with security concerns. And you know, for any businessman, the biggest part of their expenditure is security so if the government is able to offload that portion of the burden to any businessman, the businesses will do their 24 hours.”

