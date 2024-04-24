A 24-year-old mason and self-proclaimed fetish priest, Emmanuel Frimpong, has been remanded into police custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for disseminating false information about VIP Jeoun Company Limited’s operations.

He was arrested after a video he made went viral on social media.

In the video, he falsely claimed that the company’s drivers were required to undergo a ritual involving being buried alive in a casket before being allowed to operate the company’s buses.

The National Investigation Bureau (NIB), in collaboration with the police, tracked down and arrested the accused

He was subsequently arraigned in the Kwadaso Circuit Court.

Presiding Judge His Honor Stephen Kumi stated that the accused’s actions could harm the company’s reputation and mislead the public.

He has been remanded into police custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on April 26, 2024.

After the proceedings, VIP Jeoun Company Limited’s General Manager, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, warned that the company would pursue legal action against anyone whose actions threaten its reputation.

“In recent times, people have been going on social media and making serious allegations against VIP which are misleading, untrue and somewhat exaggerated and VIP does not have the requisite response on the same platform that people are making such claims against the company.

“So, I am directed by the VIP directors as a general manager to warn the general public through your esteemed media to desist, VIP is a law-abiding company, an ethical company that accepts objective criticisms of our operation for which we will improve.

“But VIP will not accept unsubstantiated allegations against the company which impacts negatively on our operations” he stated.

