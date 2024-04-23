Africa Law Practice NG & Company (ALP NG & Co) from Nigeria and Africa Legal Associates (ALA) from Ghana have joined forces to create a strategic alliance.

This collaboration strengthens the existing Pan-African legal network, the ALP International Practice Group.

The alliance broadens the Group’s reach across Africa, adding to the expertise already offered by ALP Advocates Uganda and ALP East Africa (Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Tanzania).

Together, these firms establish a significant presence in providing legal and professional solutions throughout the continent.

In a joint communique on Monday, April 22, 2024, both firms emphasized their dedication to serving their global clientele.

“We will continue to serve our clients on this growing continentally connected professional legal services platform with a wider global reach”.

This alliance between ALA Ghana and ALP NG & Co Nigeria will involve cross-selling services and combining resources to better serve legal markets in Ghana, Nigeria, and across Africa.

About the firms

ALA in Ghana is a comprehensive Pan-African firm with leading capabilities in various sectors and extensive knowledge and experience.

ALP NG & Co. in Nigeria is a commercial law firm that combines legal, business, and policy expertise to support Africa’s growth. Both firms operate multidisciplinary professional service practices.

The ALP International Practice Group consists of specialists who share values of integrity, pragmatism, and diversity. They collaborate with top technology providers to modernize legal functions across organizations.

They ensure a seamless provision of professional services and solutions across the African continent while advocating for the emerging Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital